2 tractor-trailers jackknife on I-64

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two tractor-trailers were involved in crashes on I-64 early Tuesday morning.

The Milton Police Department says one of the tractor-trailers jackknifed at the 25 westbound mile marker while the other happened at the 22-mile marker.

Officials say both crashes involved punctured fuel tanks and lead to hazmat cleanup by the Department of Environmental Protection.

One lane was closed in each direction at both accidents.