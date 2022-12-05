CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the top 50 most sinful cities in the United States, according to a study conducted by WalletHub.

The ranking, with 1 being the most sinful and 182 being the least sinful, Charleston is ranked 22 and Huntington is ranked 42.

The study says they used seven categories with 38 indicators. These include anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

Huntington is considered the laziest city, according to the study. Charleston is ranked 11.

For anger and hatred, Charleston is ranked six and Huntington is ranked 51.

For jealousy, Charleston is ranked 78 and Huntington is ranked 138.

For excesses and vices, Charleston is ranked 17 and Huntington is ranked three.

For greed, Charleston is ranked 46 and Huntington is ranked 56.

For lust, Charleston is ranked 74 and Huntington is ranked 125.

For vanity, Charleston is ranked 77 and Huntington is ranked 90.

The study shows that Huntington is also ranked 178 on the list of cities with the most excessive drinking. It is higher than Fort Smith, AR; Salt Lake City, UT; West Valley City, UT; and Montgomery, AL. Salt Lake City and West Valley City are tied for 180.

The least sinful cities include:

South Burlington, VT

Columbia, MD

Burlington, VT

Laredo, TX

Pearl City, HI

Cape Coral, FL

West Valley City, UT

Fremont, CA

Bridgeport, CT

Port St. Lucie, FL

The most sinful cities include: