HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner. Everyone is gearing up for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles to battle it out, including many West Virginians.

Morgantown and Huntington are 52nd and 53rd on a list of the 249 best and worst cities for football fans, according to WalletHub.

Breaking the study up by large, midsize and small cities, Morgantown and Huntington are 15th and 16th in the small city category.

The study used how many pro and college football teams are in each city and how well their teams are doing. WalletHub also used the price of tickets, the value of the team, how many coaches there have been and how good they are, fan engagement and stadium capacity.