FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Fayette and McDowell counties in West Virginia have been approved for federal disaster assistance after flooding this summer, according to FEMA.

FEMA announced President Joe Biden approved federal assistance funding for the State of West Virginia to supplement local recovery efforts in some areas of the state that were affected by severe storms, floods, landslides and mudslides during Aug. 14 and 15, 2022.

At this time, the two counties approved are Fayette and McDowell.

The funding will be made available for the state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations through a “cost-sharing basis” for emergency work and to repair or replace facilities damaged by the storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides.

FEMA says damage assessments continue in other parts of the state, and once those assessments are completed, other counties may be designated for assistance. Kanawha County Commissioners say the declaration for Kanawha County is still under review.