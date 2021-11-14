Coronavirus Updates
2 West Virginia schools to be awarded $50,000 for the ‘I Got Vaxxed’ Competition

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two schools in the Mountain State will be the first to be awarded $50,000 after winning the “I Got Vaxxed” Competition on Monday.

Governor Jim Justice will visit the Mountaineer Montessori School at 12:30 pm and the Charleston Catholic High School at 1:15 pm to present the checks.

The competition was announced in July as a way to encourage students, faculty, and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 12 schools across the state will receive a $50,000 check (or other prizes). The 12 will include four elementary schools, four middle schools, and four high schools, all for having the largest percentage of students, faculty and staff vaccinated.

