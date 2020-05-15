Live Now
Kentucky ‘Healthy at Work’ update
20 new COVID cases in Mountain State, total nears 1,500

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – 20 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in West Virginia, bringing the total to 1,447.

Of the 71,682 lab tests received, 70,235 have turned out negative.

64 total deaths have been confirmed.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old female from Wayne County and a 68-year old male from Kanawha County. “I’m deeply saddened to report the loss of two more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sincere condolences to their families.”

899 people have fully recovered from COVID-19 in the Mountain State. 469 cases are considered active.

