CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia American Water on Thursday announced they are giving more than $18,000 to multiple fire departments around West Virginia.

They said this is part of the annual Firefighting Support Grant program, which is now in its 11th year. WVAW is giving $18,375 to 20 fire departments and emergency management agencies in their coverage area.

The money will be used to buy equipment to help rescue and firefighting efforts, like new chainsaws, searchlights, fire hoses and more.

Below is a county-by-county map of how much money their fire departments were granted.

In Boone County, the Danville, Morrisvale, Racine and Van Volunteer Fire Departments, and the Whitesville Fire Department received a total of $4,432 across the departments.

In Cabell County, the Milton and Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Departments, and the Huntington Fire Department were given a total of $2,793.

In Fayette County, the Ansted Certified Fire Department is receiving $1,000. Lewis County's Weston Volunteer Fire Department is also receiving $1,000 as well as Mercer County's East River and Oakvale Volunteer Fire Departments and Webster County's Webster Springs Volunteer Fire Department.

Four departments in Kanawha County are receiving a total of $3,921. These departments include the Cedar Grove and Institute Volunteer Fire Departments, and the Charleston and Nitro Fire Departments.

Logan County's Lake Volunteer Fire Department is receiving $886, and Putnam County's Bancroft Volunteer Fire Department is receiving $987.

On the statewide level, the K9 Search and Rescue Services of West Virginia received $350.

To see a full list of what each fire department is going to use the money for, click here.