2020 WV Legislative Session winds to a close at midnight

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — There was no doubt on the final day of the 60-day Legislative Session, that the biggest accomplishment was reforming West Virginia’s Foster Care System, now taking care of 7,000 children. Foster and kinship families will receive another $300 dollars, per child, every month.

“It’s going to help with recruitment. We don’t have enough foster families, so it will definitely help with recruitment. And once they are recruited, or the one’s that are already there, it will help them get the resources they need,” said State Sen. Mike Maroney, Chairman, (R) Marshall – Health Committee.

Aside from foster kids, those with intellectual or developmental disabilities, knows as I-D-D’s, will get another $20 million dollars in funding.

“We do things for foster children. We do things for the disabled. We’ve done a lot this session,” said Del. Linda Longstreth, (D) Marion.

Lawmakers were also charged with approving a 4-point-5 billion dollar budget, in a state where monthly revenue numbers have sharp ups and downs because of the volatile energy market.

“Well we’ve been very diligent in being prudent as it relates to expenditures. We’ve run an efficient, effective government,” said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Jackson – Senate President.

“Next year we may have to address some additional problems, for severance taxes, no increase in our personal income taxes. We’re going to have to look at that situation,” said State Sen. Roman Prezioso, (D) Marion – Minority Leader.

There was also disappointment that a bill to fix the state’s troubled medical marijuana program, was killed the 11th hour.

“Yeah, that’s frustrating because that’s been something that’s available in the vast majority of states out there. And we continue to stumble over the implementation process. So, hopefully that will be resolved quickly,” said State Sen. Corey Palumbo, (D) Kanawha – Minority Whip.

Lawmakers also passed measures aimed at lowering prescription drug prices.

“As this Legislative Session winds to a close, many of these lawmakers will head home to campaign for re-election. The next important date on their calendar is Tuesday May 12th, for the West Virginia Primary,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

The foster care legislation was a rare showing of bipartisan political unity at the capitol. The vote in the House Saturday was 98 to 1. The vote Friday in the Senate was 34 to 0.