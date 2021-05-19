2021 Appalachian String Band Music Festival canceled, set to return in 2022

CLIFFTOP, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History says the 2021 Appalachian String Band Music Festival will be canceled this year.

WVDACH officials said they felt canceling was the best decision to ensure the safety of the public and festival staff due to the ongoing pandemic.

“We have continued to evaluate the possibilities of holding this event, and at this time this decision is one we feel is in everyone’s best interest,” WVDACH officials said.

The event is a five-day camping experience that includes music contests, arts and crafts, dancing and games. The festival, which usually draws thousands of string band musicians and fans, was set to take place from July 28 to August 1 of this year at Camp Washington-Carver in Fayette County, according to the WVDACH.

Organizers say the festival has been rescheduled for 2022.