2021 Broadcasting Hall of Fame inducts familiar names

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia broadcaster’s Hall of Hame honored several new names Saturday night. Familiar faces to some but others you may know only by their voices, but this year’s ceremony has a deeper meaning for us at WOWK-13 News.

The Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington, West Virginia was filled with broadcasters and their loved ones as several were inducted into the state’s Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame.

We're here at the Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington for the annual hall of fame induction ceremony!

You can watch the live stream on our website and on the 13 News app.

I'll have the full story tonight on @WOWK13News at 11! pic.twitter.com/eJeKNkdRnn — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) October 16, 2021

This past year the ceremony was held virtually due to the pandemic. This year those same individuals who were honored last year behind a screen were honored in person, along with the new members of 2021.

One of the inductees, Steve Cotton, otherwise known as the “voice of the Thundering Herd, says his broadcast journey has been an exciting one.

To be appreciated for that is gratifying, I work with great people and a couple of my good friends are on the stage here tonight, that makes it even more special. Steve Cotton, the voice of the Thundering Herd

Out of all the inductees, one name stood out most for us here at 13 News and that name is Rod Jackson.



Rod Jackson’s daughter Stephanie speaks on his behalf during the ceremony on Saturday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Rod was our news director until he passed away suddenly in June this year. His broadcasting journey went from in front of the camera to behind the scenes gathering recognition from local communities to political figures including Governor Jim Justice.

His daughter Stephanie Jackson-Beeson represented him during the ceremony and she says her father was dedicated to a job he enjoyed doing.

It wasn’t just a career, it was his life, it’s what his passion was. So, for everybody to acknowledge that is… It’s amazing. Stephanie Jackson-Beeson, Rod’s daughter

Along with the other inductees, Rod’s name will remain in the hall of fame for years to come. From us here at 13 News, Rod Jackson will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.