2021 Cranberry Mountain Nature Center Shindig canceled due to COVID-19

RICHWOOD, WV (WOWK)—According to a press release, the Monongahela National Forest will cancel the 2021 Cranberry Mountain Nature Center Shindig because of the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state of West Virginia.

“We are so disappointed to cancel the Shindig again this year,” said Diana Stull, Cranberry Mountain Nature Center Director. “But we all must do everything we can to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Officials from the Forest say they’re hopeful that the event will go on as planned in 2022.

More information about the National Forest can be found here.