2021 National Boy Scout Jamboree postponed

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– Boy Scouts of America announced on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, the 2021 National Boy Scout Jamboree is postponed.

Officials announced the decision to delay on the Jamboree website and their Facebook page. It due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns. They cited the safety of scouts, staff members and the community is their main priority. So far, a new date for the Jamboree is not set.

The safety of Scouts, volunteers, staff members and communities is at the forefront of every

decision the BSA makes. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have wide-ranging implications

for events across the country, and the Jamboree is no exception. Planning, preparations, and

decisions regarding National Jamborees take place months, and even years, in advance.

Given the current situation and the uncertain nature of future conditions, we determined we

could not prepare in a manner that would provide the safest possible environment for all those

involved. We look forward to holding this incredible event at a future date. Boy Scouts statement on the 2021 National Jamboree

According to the Boy Scouts, those who already paid for a spot in the Jamboree should speak with their local council contingent members regarding refunds. For more information, click here or visit their website.

