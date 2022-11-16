CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s that time of year again! Today, West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice and WV Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith unveiled the state’s 2022 Limited Edition Christmas Ornament with a design featuring a very familiar face in the Mountain State.

According to the First Lady’s office, Charleston stained glass artist Amanda Buckner, owner of Amanda’s Glass Art, created this year’s ornament design, which features the smiling face of the Justices’ beloved English bulldog, Babydog.

“As a native of West Virginia and the owner of Amanda’s Glass Art, it was a privilege to be selected to produce the 2022 First Lady ornament,” said Buckner. “I am working hard every day to Do It For Babydog!”

According to First Lady Justice, the ornament includes a white opalescent glass base with four colors of crushed glass as well as a hand-cut glass eyes, nose and tongue. The ornament hangs by a red velvet ribbon, and West Virginia Artisan Sam Laxton created a wooden bone-shaped tag that includes a Christmas greeting from Babydog, the First Lady says.

(Photo Courtesy: WV First Lady Cathy Justice’s Office)

First Lady Justice says Buckner’s design captures the happiness and joy Babydog has brought her and Governor Jim Justice.

“Babydog has been a true pleasure as a beloved pet for the Governor and me,” said First Lady Justice. “She was a gift to the Governor on Christmas Eve a few years ago and immediately became his loyal companion. She brings such happiness to our lives, and we’re thrilled to share some of that joy with our fellow West Virginians. Amanda Buckner has created a wonderful Christmas ornament, capturing the true cheerful spirit of Babydog. I hope everyone who takes one of these ornaments home will enjoy it for many years to come.”

Only 500 ornaments are available and are priced at $33 each. The First Lady’s office says due to the ornament’s intricate design, they will be released in stages, with 120 currently available for purchase at the Tamarack Marketplace at the Culture Center in Charleston. The remaining 380 will be released later this season with 250 delivered on Dec. 14 and the final 130 delivered on Dec. 21.

The First Lady’s office says anyone interested in purchasing an ornament can call 304-205-7911 and leave a voicemail with only their name and phone number. According to the First Lady’s office, Tamarack Marketplace will advise customers on packaging and shipping costs on the ornaments.

“The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History is always excited to help First Lady Cathy Justice in unveiling her annual Christmas ornament design,” Reid-Smith said. “This year’s artist, Amanda Buckner of Amanda’s Glass Art, has created a beautiful piece, and we are proud to continuously work with the First Lady to promote artists from across the Mountain State.”

According to The Culture Center, gift shop hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, with the Tamarack Marketplace closed on Sundays and Mondays. Officials say they will return any voicemails regarding the ornaments left while the shop was closed on Tuesdays in the order those voicemails were received.