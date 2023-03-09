SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—CSX has provided an update on the train that derailed in Sandstone, West Virginia on Wednesday.

The company says that all 22 empty coal cars have been removed from the New River, and they are in the process of removing four locomotives.

They say they expect that process to be completed later Thursday morning.

Two of the three CSX crew members injured in the derailment remain in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to CSX.

CSX also says that they have deployed more environmental measures to contain any fuel that leaks from the locomotives.

The company says that once the locomotives are removed, they will work with the National Park Service, the EPA, and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to remove any rock or soil that came in contact with diesel fuel.