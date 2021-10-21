22nd Annual West Virginia Pumpkin Drop goes off with a smash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — You’ve heard of the saying “when pigs fly,” but what about when a pumpkin falls out of the sky?

That is what happened on Thursday at Appalachian Power Park for the 22nd annual West Virginia Pumpkin Drop.

“It took a lot of brainstorming, a couple of drop tests—trying to figure out where we need certain bottles and all the tape,” said Dawson Rose, a 7th-grader.

🎃”When pumpkins fall from the sky”🎃 That’s right today is the 22nd annual WV Pumpkin Drop where kids learn valuable team work skills… and have some fun! @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/KK0CQDGJJ5 — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) October 21, 2021

“It was fun. When we made it the first time, it got destroyed in the first drop, so we had to remake it, but it wasn’t too hard to make,” said Mia Cloer, a 6th-grader.

Winners from each age group were awarded cash prizes for their inventions. Many schools plan to use that money to invest in engineering programs for students.

