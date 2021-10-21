All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

22nd Annual West Virginia Pumpkin Drop goes off with a smash

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — You’ve heard of the saying “when pigs fly,” but what about when a pumpkin falls out of the sky?

That is what happened on Thursday at Appalachian Power Park for the 22nd annual West Virginia Pumpkin Drop.

“It took a lot of brainstorming, a couple of drop tests—trying to figure out where we need certain bottles and all the tape,” said Dawson Rose, a 7th-grader.

“It was fun. When we made it the first time, it got destroyed in the first drop, so we had to remake it, but it wasn’t too hard to make,” said Mia Cloer, a 6th-grader.

Winners from each age group were awarded cash prizes for their inventions. Many schools plan to use that money to invest in engineering programs for students.

For more of Audra Laskey’s stories, follow her on Facebook and Twitter!

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS