24 West Virginia counties in red as active COVID-19 cases rise

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the Mountain State surpasses 22,000 active COVID-19 cases, 24 counties are now red on West Virginia’s County Alert System map.

WV County Alert System map for Dec. 18, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Those counties in red include Mingo, Wayne, Lincoln, Boone, Mason, Jackson, Wood, Pleasants, Ritchie, Doddridge, Tyler, Marshall, Ohio, Brooke, Hancock, Monongalia, Preston, Greenbrier, Grant, Hardy, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan and Berkeley counties.

Out of the state’s 55 counties, 47 are listed as red or orange on the map. Logan, Wyoming, Mercer, Raleigh, Fayette, Cabell, Putnam, Kanawha, Clay, Nicholas, Gilmer, Braxton, Webster, Pocahontas, Wirt, Upshur, Pendleton, Jefferson, Barbour, Taylor, Marion, Harrison and Wetzel counties are orange. Four counties are gold, three are yellow and McDowell County remains the only county in green.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 20 more West Virginians, including a 17-year-old from Kanawha County, have died due to COVID-19. This brings the number to 96 deaths in the past seven days and a total of 1,091 throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of 60-year-old female from Barbour County, a 74-year-old female from Monroe County, an 83-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 77-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 17-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 58-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 46-year-old male from Mineral County, an 85-year-old male from Mineral County, a 78-year-old male from McDowell County, an 86-year-old female from Wood County, a 65-year-old female from Wood County, a 78-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 78-year-old male from Hancock County, an 80-year-old male from Cabell County, a 67-year-old female from Mingo County, a 61-year-old male from Grant County, a 95-year-old female from Wyoming County, and an 84-year-old female from Wood County.

WV COVID-19 data for Dec. 18, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR reports 1,266 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 69,751. Of those cases, a record 22,028 cases remain active and 46,632 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations in the Mountain State have decreased to 753 people, with 193 people in the ICU. The state’s current daily percent positivity rate is 7.28% and the cumulative is currently 4.27%.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (591), Berkeley (4,981), Boone (873), Braxton (205), Brooke (1,097), Cabell (4,306), Calhoun (115), Clay (222), Doddridge (190), Fayette (1,448), Gilmer (267), Grant (636), Greenbrier (1066), Hampshire (753), Hancock (1,477), Hardy (585), Harrison (2,269), Jackson (973), Jefferson (1,990), Kanawha (7,503), Lewis (383), Lincoln (617), Logan (1,322), Marion (1,382), Marshall (1,741), Mason (872), McDowell (786), Mercer (2,060), Mineral (1,961), Mingo (1,186), Monongalia (4,512), Monroe (516), Morgan (518), Nicholas (538), Ohio (2,137), Pendleton (209), Pleasants (234), Pocahontas (309), Preston (1,237), Putnam (2,580), Raleigh (2,236), Randolph (977), Ritchie (277), Roane (253), Summers (346), Taylor (537), Tucker (255), Tyler (260), Upshur (683), Wayne (1,442), Webster (118), Wetzel (562), Wirt (170), Wood (3,993), Wyoming (995).

The WV DHHR says free COVID-19 testing events are scheduled for today, Friday, Dec. 18 at the following locations.

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Brooke County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Brooke High School Wellness Center Entrance (near pool), 29 Bruin Drive, Wellsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Grant County

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hannan High School, 1 Wildcat Way, Ashton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

Monongalia County

9:00 AM- 11:00 AM, WVU Rec Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV. (Pre-registration at WV.getmycovidresult.com)

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route, 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Mineral Wells Elementary, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV (pre-registration: www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Additional testing is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19 in Berkeley, Hampshire, Hancock, Ohio, and Putnam counties.