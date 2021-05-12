2,400 boxes of food to be distributed in Boone and Lincoln Counties

LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—Due to the huge success of the community food distribution sponsored by Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College on the Logan campus, the institution will sponsor two more in Southern West Virginia in the coming weeks.

On Friday, March 26, a tractor-trailer brought 1,200 boxes of meat, dairy and fresh produce to the Logan campus, and, within a few hours, all the boxes were distributed. That equaled over $40,000 worth of food. Two large, refrigerated trucks, each containing 1,200 boxes, will pass out food in Boone and Lincoln Counties for the next events. All of this food comes through an effort called “Farmers to Families.”

The Lincoln County distribution will take place on May 18 at Lincoln High School at 12:00 p.m.

The Boone County distribution will take place on May 26 at the old Magic Mart location in Danville from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

These events are presented by Southern, the City of Madison, the Town of Danville, and Boone Memorial Hospital.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our area,” Southern’s President Dr. Pam Alderman said. “Even with the extension of benefits and stimulus finds, people are still struggling. We hope this will help.”

“The food is 100% free,” according to Bill France, Southern’s Director of Communications. “There is no eligibility requirement. Anyone from the local area can pick up a box. It’s on a first-come, first-serve basis. You will only need to provide your name and address.”

“Community is our middle name,” Alderman said. “When we have the opportunity to step up and help, we should. I am proud that our staff, faculty, students, along with the local community have stepped up and supported this effort.”

Funding for the boxes comes from the Society of Saint Andrew of Lynchburg, Virginia, which is America’s oldest and largest gleaning organization. They are partnered with New Beginnings Resource Center, a non-profit from Summersville, West Virginia to target the areas of West Virginia that need the food most.

“Gleaning” is the act of collecting excess fresh foods from farms, gardens, farmers markets, grocers, restaurants, state/county fairs, or any other sources to provide it to those in need.