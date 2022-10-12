CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia has the second highest number of adults with mental illness, with 24.62%, right behind Utah.

This new study done by health experts at NiceRx calculated states spending the most and least on mental health funding, those who are searching for therapists the most, and the states with the highest mental health prevalence amongst adults.

Photo Courtesy: NiceRx

West Virginia had the second-highest number of adults with a mental health illness, at 24.62 percent. Experts have concluded that West Virginia’s poor mental health stems from high rates of poverty and substance use and a deep-rooted culture of independence that condemns psychological help. The top 10 states with the highest percentage of mental illness in adults are shown below:

Photo Courtesy: NiceRx

Mental health is a complex topic with many factors that can affect it. The most effective ways to enhance mental health is to see a mental health professional, but there are a few day-to-day activities you can practice to help improve your overall well-being. Here are some tips shared by the experts at NiceRx: