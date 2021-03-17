$250k worth of heroin, fentanyl seized in Huntington drug bust

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — According to the Huntington Police Department, police obtained a drug-related search warrant which led to the seizure of over $250,000 worth of drugs and two arrests on Tuesday. The drugs are suspected to be heroin and fentanyl.

A Huntington man, 31-year-old James Pace, nicknamed “Little Stink,” was arrested on a federal revocation after members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and ATF executed a warrant on Charleston Avenue and observed him exiting through the front door.

19-year old Ian Justice, also of Huntington, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after he was observed coming from the residence. He ran from the officers and was apprehended half a block away.

In addition to the drugs, police also found digital scales, three firearms, and other drug-related items consistent with processing illegal narcotics.