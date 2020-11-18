27 more West Virginians die from COVID-19; record testing continues

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The governor began his daily briefing by reading the ages and the home counties of the 27 West Virginians, who have died from coronavirus since Monday. More than 12-thousand people in the Mountain State have been tested in the past day. The governor is pleading with the public to keep wearing face masks, saying he does not want to close any businesses.

“We don’t need to shut anything down. We’re not going to shut anything down, unless, unless this thing continues to get worse and worse and worse. I will protect you West Virginia as the best of my abilities,” said Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

West Virginia leaders keeping an eye on neighboring Ohio and it’s new 10pm to 5am curfew. They’re also watching Pennsylvania, which has new COVID-19 restrictions. Anyone flying into the Keystone State must bring a negative test result, to prove they are safe. Right now neither measure is under consideration in West Virginia. Meanwhile the biggest hot spot in the Mountain State is he Stevens Correction institute in McDowell County where 260 inmates and 28 staffer members tested positive.

“We’re working with our local health departments and DHHR on a number of significant sanitation missions, the most of significant of which is the Stevens Correctional Center, which will take multiple days to work through,” said Gen. James Hoyer, West Virginia National Guard.

Also, with West Virginia COVID cases rising, there are still available hospital beds. But Saint Francis Hospital in Charleston remains on stand-by if needed as a surge facility.

“While Governor Justice says he does not want to shut down any businesses, he will be keeping close watch on what neighboring states do, and if there’s a potential negative impact on West Virginia, he will act accordingly. said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.