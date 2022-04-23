BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–Are you a fan of coffee or tea?

Well, the second annual Coffee and Tea Celebration came back to Downtown Beckley after taking a pause because of the pandemic. Local coffee shops and restaurants gave out samples of tea and coffee to attendees.

Jill Morefield, Director of Events for the City of Beckley said she’s happy at the turnout and support from the community.

“We’re real excited to have all of the booths and everyone that’s come out to enjoy it. Lots of musicians and activities for the families to enjoy,” Morefield said.

The Beckley Police Department also joined in on the festivities by partnering with McDonald’s for Coffee with a cop.