WELCH, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities in West Virginia say three people have now been charged with murder after the remains of a Minnesota man were found in McDowell County.
News outlets report 31-year-old Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, 32-year-old Anna Marie Choudhry and 55-year-old Larry Paul McClure Sr. were charged with murder and conspiracy in the death of John Thomas McGuire. Choudhry and Amanda McClure were initially charged with concealment of a deceased human body. Larry McClure was originally arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.
West Virginia State Police Trooper K.M. Saddler says the three related suspects knew McGuire. He says they planned McGuire’s killing and “willfully concealed the remains” in a shallow grave at Larry McClure’s residence. A motive for the slaying wasn’t immediately released.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Charleston woman helps breast cancer survivors heal through art
- Coroner’s report released in Scioto County baby found in well
- Students take a drive in a DUI Simulator to learn dangers of driving impaired
- Man gets personal treasure back after 16 years
- Company will pay you $1,000 to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days
- 3 accused of murder after Minnesota man’s body found in West Virginia
- School district to spend $2.4M on gender-neutral locker rooms at high school
- Dash camera shows Ohio man take stolen cruiser on 20-minute joyride
- Fayette County Sheriff’s Department warning people to be patient on Bridge Day
- West Virginia Governor’s family farms get subsidy