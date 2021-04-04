3 houses involved in Clarksburg fire

UPDATE: (4/4/21 8:32 p.m.)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg Police Department has confirmed that the three houses involved in Sunday night’s fire are a complete loss. Four other houses were damaged, mainly due to heat.

Nobody was injured in the fire. One firefighter was transported to the hospital.

ORIGIONAL (4/4/21 7:15 p.m.)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Three houses are involved in a fire on Howard Street in Clarksburg.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Stay tuned with 12 News as more information becomes available.