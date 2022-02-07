3 people charged after 2-year-old is hospitalized for fentanyl poisoning in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, WV (WBOY) — Three people have been charged after a 2-year-old was hospitalized for fentanyl poisoning in Buckhannon.

On Jan. 1, the Upshur County Communication Center received a call of an unresponsive person at a residence on Florida Street in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

Helene Wodzinski

The caller, Helene Wodzinski, 61, of Buckhannon, stated that “the patient was barely breathing and burning up,” and that the “patient is a 2-year-old female,” and that she was present at the house with Brittany Wodzinski, 31, of Buckhannon, members of the Mountain Lakes Task Force said.

Helene later called and asked to cancel the EMS call due to “them taking her themselves,” and upon task force members’ arrival, they spoke with Emery Cutlip, 33, of Buckhannon, who “denied that there was any chance of toxic ingestion,” according to the complaint.

Brittany Wodzinski

When a physical examination was performed on the 2-year-old, her “vital signs showed severe distress,” and the child “did not cry out when an IV needle was inserted” and she “did not have much of a response at all,” task force members said.

The 2-year-old needed to be intubated “to raise her oxygen level to a non-dangerous level”; a urine test of the child later tested positive for fentanyl, and the treating doctor listed the child’s “diagnosis as fentanyl poisoning,” according to the complaint.

Emery Cutlip

The child was later transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital, in Morgantown, where a “definitive urine examination” showed the 2-year-old’s fentanyl level at 66.2 nanograms per milliliter, lorazepam at 430 nanograms per milliliter, as well as alphahydroxymidazolam, task force members said.

During the investigation, task force members learned that Cutlip, Helene, nor Brittany are prescribed midazolam, lorazepam, or fentanyl, and that the mixture of which “is illegally sold as heroin,” according to the complaint.

In an interview with the three adults, task force members were told that they did not know how “the child came in contact with fentanyl,” but Cutlip stated that “he knows Helene’s residence to be frequented by individuals who use illegal drugs,” task force members said.

Also during the interview, Brittany “admitted to failing to supervise [the 2-year-old]”; Helene “admitted to knowing that there are drugs in and out of the house,” which resulted in “fentanyl poisoning” which was “close to causing the death of [the child],” according to the complaint.

Cutlip, Helene and Brittany have been charged with child neglect creating risk of death. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.