DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you want to own your own mountain retreat, you don’t even have to leave West Virginia, according to a new study by “Architectural Digest.”

A recent study by “Architectural Digest” set out to find the best places to own a mountain home and the best “hidden gems.” One West Virginia town was in the top 10 mountain towns overall, and three West Virginia towns were in the top 10 hidden gems.

Thomas, West Virginia in Tucker County was ranked the 4th-best mountain town in the entire country and was ranked the #1 hidden gem. It scored 95.09 out of 100 based on things like snowfall, restaurants, entertainment and skiing. With fewer than 1,000 people, Thomas was also one of the smallest and most affordable towns mentioned in the study. According to “Architectural Digest,” the median value of a home in Thomas is approximately $140,400.

Although the western part of the U.S. had most of the top mountain towns overall, West Virginia dominated in the hidden gems section. Elkins, West Virginia in Randolph County was ranked #2 right after Thomas as a hidden gem and was ranked 30th overall. Marlinton in Pocahontas County was ranked as the #8 hidden gem.

This isn’t the first time that “Architectural Digest” has given West Virginia recognition. Another 2023 study said that Davis in Tucker County and Snowshoe in Pocahontas County are among the best winter wonderland destinations in America.