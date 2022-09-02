CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three West Virginia airports will be getting federal funding to complete projects.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced the U.S. Department of Transportation would provide $8,756,448 to be used for the three projects at West Virginia International Yeager Airport, Greenbrier Valley Airport and Tri-State/Milton J. Ferguson Airport.

“I am pleased DOT is investing in three airport projects across West Virginia to improve safety and efficiency for West Virginians and Americans traveling to and within our great state,” said Manchin. “West Virginia’s airports are our gateway to the rest of the world, and these investments will boost local tourism and spur economic development across the entire state. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding.”

According to the senators, the individual awarded funds include:

$4,569,500 for the Greenbrier Valley Airport in Greenbrier County. The funding will be used to support the construction of a new equipment building to protect the airport’s critical snow removal equipment.

$3,142,899 for the Tri-State Airport Authority at the Tri-State/Milton J. Ferguson Field Airport. The funding will be used to help repair and seal cracks in existing runways and taxiways.

$1,044,049 for the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority at West Virginia International Yeager Airport. The funding help airport officials complete an environmental impact statement for a new proposed runway safety area project. The project is required by the National Environmental Policy Act.

“Making sure our airports are safe and maintained is paramount—for everything from tourism to everyday travel,” Capito said. “I’m glad to see this funding headed to airports in Lewisburg, Charleston, and Huntington to support various projects. By making these upgrades, West Virginia airports will operate more efficiently, more safely, and service more people.”