3 West Virginia correctional facilities report more than 100 active COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation say there are currently 1,099 active COVID-19 cases in corrections facilities throughout the state.

According to the WV DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, 875 of those with active cases are inmates, and 224 are confirmed in staff members.

The three facilities reporting the largest active outbreaks among inmates are Lakin Correctional Center in Mason County with 160 active cases, Mount Olive Correctional Center in Fayette County with 134 active cases and North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County with 120 active cases.

The DHHR and DCR also say nine active cases have been confirmed among residents in the state’s juvenile detention centers with 46 cases active cases reported among the detention centers’ staff.

Though the DHHR does not specify which facility the employees work at, the state COVID-19 dashboard also shows 44 active cases among regional jails staff, 113 active cases among correctional center staff, 12 active cases among community corrections staff and nine active cases among non-facility staff.

According to Lawrence Messina, Director of Communications and Public Relations for the State Of West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, throughout the pandemic, DCR has seen a pattern of spikes and increasing cases in the correctional facilities reflecting the spikes and increases in the communities across the state. He adds all facilities have been following CDC and DHHR guidance, including testing, quarantining, screening symptoms and following cleaning protocols to mitigate spread as much as possible.

“Throughout the entire pandemic, DCR has followed a special protocol to identify the best guidance from the CDC and DHHR to incorporate in how we’re responding to COVID-19,” Messina said. “The active cases we’re seeing now are also not all-time highs for any of those facilities. Active caseloads in our facilities very much mirror the spread we see in the community.”

West Virginia COVID-19 cases in correctional facilities in comparison to COVID-19 data throughout the rest of the state. (Graph courtesy: Lawrence Messina, Director of Communications and Public Relations for the State Of West Virginia Department of Homeland Security)

Messina also says the DCR has a quantity of COVID-19 vaccines at all facilities that are offered to inmates throughout their incarceration. He says the facilities also provide the inmates with important information regarding vaccine and vaccine safety. For residents in juvenile detention centers under the age of 18, their parents or guardian must give their consent for their child to receive the vaccine.

State health officials say a total of 1,900 staff and 5,946 inmates and residents have recovered throughout the pandemic.

The state’s first major outbreak in a corrections facility happened in May 2020 at Huttonsville Corrections Center in Randolph County, following the first reported inmate case of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The outbreak led West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to order COVID-19 testing for every inmate and corrections worker in the state.

A total of 23 inmates are confirmed to have died in connection to the virus, all men ranging in age from 37 to 88 years old. The DCR says there are a total of eight possible COVID-19 related inmate deaths and that they are waiting for the death certificates to confirm if those death were due to the virus.

Just last week, the state confirmed the third death of a West Virginia corrections officer, 51-year-old Correctional Officer II Paula Jo Tomlin from Middleport, Ohio who worked at Lakin Correctional Center. The first death confirmed COVID-19 related of a corrections officer was confirmed in Jan. 2021 when the DCR announced the death of 58-year-old Cpl. Mark Rustemeyer who had worked at Saint Marys Correctional Center in Pleasants County since 1998. In February 2021, the DCR announced a second corrections officer, 49-year-old Lt. Delmar Dean, had died in connection to COVID-19. He had worked at the Northern Regional Jail and Correctional Facility.

Health officials say there are no active COVID-19 cases among inmates at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Hampshire County, the Martinsburg Correctional Center in Berkeley County, the Ohio County Correctional Center in Ohio County, or the Charleston Community Corrections in Kanawha County. There are also no cases among residents at the Gene Spadaro Juvenile Center in Fayette County, the JM “Chick” Buckbee Juvenile Center in Hampshire County, the Lorrie Yeager Jr. Juvenile Center in Wood County, the Robert L. Shell Juvenile Center in Cabell County, the Sam Perdue Juvenile Center in Mercer County, the James H “Tiger” Morton Juvenile Center in Kanawha County, or the Vicki V. Douglas Juvenile Center in Ohio County.