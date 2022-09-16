CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three West Virginia Schools are among this year’s National Blue Ribbon Schools.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has released the list of 297 schools across the country receiving the honor for 2022. The schools are recognized based on overall academic performance and/or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

The three schools in the Mountain State include:

Culloden Elementary School in the Cabell County School District

Evans Elementary School in the Jackson County School District

C.W. Shipley Elementary School in the Jefferson County School District.

The USDE also says seven Ohio schools and 13 Kentucky schools were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said Cardona. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed more than 9,000 schools with approximately 10,000 awards through its 39th cohort, according to the USDE.

The USDE says these schools “serve as models of effective school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation.”

Officials say up to 420 schools can be nominated each year. Top state officials in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Bureau of Indian Education and the Department of Defense Education Activity are invited to submit nominations. The Council for American Private Education nominates private schools.