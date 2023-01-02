Crews respond to an early morning fire in South Madison Jan. 2, 2023 (Photo Courtesy: Madison Fire Department)

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three fire departments responded to a working structure fire in Boone County early this morning.

According to the Madison Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in the South Madison area around 3:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Crews say the fire in an outbuilding on the property was fully involved when they arrived.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Firefighters say the occupied home was about 20 feet away and exposed to potential spread of the fire, however, crews were able to get the fire under control before it spread.

The Madison VFD says there were no injuries and no damage to any nearby structures.

The Danville and Van volunteer fire departments also responded to the scene. The Madison VFD says the additional equipment and mutual aid from other fire departments was crucial in the response.