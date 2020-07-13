3 workers injured at West Virginia chemical plant

MOUNDSVILLE, WV (AP) – Officials say three workers have been injured at a West Virginia chemical plant.

The incident happened Sunday evening at the Westlake Chemical plant, which produces chlorine. Details of what happened at the Marshall County facility weren’t immediately released. Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director Tom Hart said one worker was taken to the hospital by ambulance and two others were transported by personnel at the plant.

Route 2 was closed briefly but has reopened.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories