GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Did you know that three West Virginia natives have been in the WWE?

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was founded by Vince McMahon in 1980. The action sport quickly became popular across all cultures with a roster full of diverse wrestlers, who still make an impact on the wrestling production to this day.

Take a look at three Mountaineers who found their way onto the revolutionary company’s roster.

#1 Jamie Noble:

James Gibson, aka Jamie Noble, grew up in Hanover, West Virginia and is currently a semi-retired professional wrestler. Though he currently works as a WWE producer, he also worked as an on-screen security guard until July of 2015. He is also a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and a ROH World Champion.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

#2 Julius Creed:

Jacob Kasper, aka Julius Creed, is from Wheeling, West Virginia and is currently part of the WWE’s NXT roster. He won the NXT Tag Team Championship belt with his teammate Brutus Creed as a part of the Creed Brothers. He is a young wrestler, but there is still time for him to shine yet.

#3 Heath Slater:

Heath Miller, aka Heath Slater, is currently signed to Impact Wrestling but was a part of the WWE. He was a contestant of the first season of NXT where he finished fourth. He is also a three-time WWE Tag Team Champion with Justin Gabriel, a one-time WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champion with Rhyno, and a one-time FCW Florida Heavyweight Champion.

If you would like to check out some other wrestling names from West Virginia, visit Pro Wrestling Wiki’s West Virginia Wrestlers.