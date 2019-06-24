3 year Clendenin flood anniversary

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WOWK) – June 23rd marks 3 years since the 2016 flood ravaged the Clendenin community. Now, 3 years later, the town is still rebuilding their lives.

While they have made a lot of progress, there is still a long ways to go. “It takes a village honestly. Everyone realized it doesn’t just take one person.. everybody has to come to together to make a change” says Clendenin resident Tatum Young.

While this weekend was a time to remember, the community also celebrated how far they’ve come.