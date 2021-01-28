30 more COVID-19 deaths reported in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 30 more West Virginians have died in connection with COVID-19. A total of 1,983 deaths have been reported throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 70-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 59-year-old female from McDowell County, a 92-year-old female from Hancock County, a 66-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 70-year-old male from Mercer County, a 74-year-old male from Hampshire County, a 74-year-old female from Ohio County, an 82-year-old male from Upshur County, a 74-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 73-year-old male from Harrison County, a 68-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 53-year-old female from Marshall County, an 89-year-old female from Mercer County, a 91-year-old female from Harrison County, a 60-year old male from Hancock County, a 65-year-old male from Cabell County, a 66-year-old male from Wood County, a 92-year-old female from Mercer County, a 57-year-old female from Preston County, a 59-year-old female from Upshur County, an 84-year-old female from Marshall County, a 93-year-old female from Hancock County, a 70-year-old female from Upshur County, an 83-year-old female from Cabell County, a 78-year-old male from Harrison County, a 69-year-old female from Putnam County, a 78-year-old male from Ohio County, a 79-year-old male from Ohio County, an 83-year-old female from Mason County, and a 72-year-old female from Fayette County.

COVID-19 data for WV as of Jan. 28, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 787 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 118,562 cases since the virus was first reported in West Virginia in March. Of those cases, 23,140 remain active. Health officials say 539 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. 140 of those patients are in the ICU and 60 are on ventilators. A total of 93,439 West Virginians have recovered.

Health officials have received a total of 1,882,860 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4.82% and a cumulative rate of 5.60%.

Data for West Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution as of Jan. 28, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia continues its efforts to get the COVID-19 vaccine out to residents. As of Jan. 28, 97.5% of the 179,900 doses the state has allotted as first doses have been administered. Health officials ahve also administered 52.5% of the 98,500 doses allotted as a second dose.

The WV DHHR says West Virginians can now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. Anyone who has been placed on a waitlist by their local health department or another medical provider will be integrated into the new system and will not need to pre-register again. Those who have received their first dose will also be added to this system.

WV County Alert System map as of Jan. 28. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, Tucker County continues to remain the only county in green. The Mountain State has 18 counties in red, which include, Wayne, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Pocahontas, Pendleton, Hardy, Hampshire, Berkeley, Jefferson, Hancock, Marshall, Wetzel, Tyler, Doddridge, Ritchie, Wirt and Braxton counties.

McDowell, Clay and Calhoun counties are gold, while Mercer, Summers, Fayette, Webster, Lewis and Morgan are yellow. The remaining 27 counties are all in orange on the map.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,094), Berkeley (8,762), Boone (1,411), Braxton (745), Brooke (1,884), Cabell (6,936), Calhoun (209), Clay (342), Doddridge (402), Fayette (2,341), Gilmer (562), Grant (981), Greenbrier (2,205), Hampshire (1,362), Hancock (2,451), Hardy (1,187), Harrison (4,384), Jackson (1,580), Jefferson (3,270), Kanawha (10,920), Lewis (823), Lincoln (1,118), Logan (2,349), Marion (3,255), Marshall (2,740), Mason (1,519), McDowell (1,220), Mercer (3,864), Mineral (2,455), Mingo (1,896), Monongalia (6,944), Monroe (876), Morgan (858), Nicholas (1,036), Ohio (3,334), Pendleton (545), Pleasants (764), Pocahontas (554), Preston (2,392), Putnam (3,778), Raleigh (4,038), Randolph (2,173), Ritchie (553), Roane (460), Summers (659), Taylor (996), Tucker (449), Tyler (563), Upshur (1,462), Wayne (2,318), Webster (245), Wetzel (987), Wirt (325), Wood (6,442), Wyoming (1,544).

For information on free COVID-19 testing as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.