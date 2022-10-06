CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association welcomed 32 new dogs into their shelter from Puerto Rico, and now, they’re in need of new homes.

The dogs were part of an evacuation mission facilitated by Petco Love, an organization that is helping provide aid to shelters across Puerto Rico and Florida impacted by Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian.

Wings Rescue, a rescue group specializing in air transport, flew the dogs from Puerto Rico to Charleston.

After a 12-hour trip, the dogs arrived at Yeager Airport Thursday afternoon.

“I think it’s very exciting for us and it’s also exciting to see all of these organizations pull together to help out Puerto Rico in their time of need, and we’re happy to be a part of it,” said Bethany Hiveley, KCHA Executive Director.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hiveley says this is KCHA’s third time welcoming in animals from hurricane evacuations, but it marks their first time assisting a shelter from across the ocean.

“In animal welfare, I always say it doesn’t know county lines and, in this case, we don’t know border lines either,” she said. “Our goal here is to help the animals and if that means helping these evacuees from Puerto Rico then we’re happy to do that.”

For those that can’t adopt a pet, Sarah Tolley, the KCHA community engagement manager, said there are still other ways to help.

“A great way that people can help is come up and walk a dog and show them that West Virginia is a pretty cool place to be,” Tolley said. “Another really helpful thing is donating supplies. Any kind of basic supply for pet care is more than welcome.”

For those looking for a new companion, Tolley said the dogs will be available for adoption starting Friday, Oct. 7.