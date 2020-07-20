3,400 West Virginians recovered from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s current cumulative percent positive test results rate is listed as 2.18%.

As of 10 a.m., Monday, July 20, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 233,490 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 5,080 total cases, 124 of which are probable. The total includes 1,580 active cases, 76 current hospitalizations, 3,400 recoveries and 100 deaths.

Confirmed cases per county, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case), include:

Barbour (25/0), Berkeley (549/19), Boone (60/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (38/1), Cabell (220/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (16/0), Fayette (102/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (23/1), Greenbrier (80/0), Hampshire (50/0), Hancock (58/4), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (140/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (269/5), Kanawha (524/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (21/0), Logan (46/0), Marion (136/3), Marshall (82/1), Mason (28/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (72/0), Mineral (71/2), Mingo (53/2), Monongalia (739/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (20/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (178/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (90/23), Putnam (115/1), Raleigh (98/3), Randolph (197/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (29/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (151/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (199/9), Wyoming (8/0).

The graph below shows comparing the numbers reported at 10 a.m. on each of the specified dates shows the growth of COVID-19 cases in West Virginia from one week to the next.

