CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Local foster care organizations will be receiving nearly 350 Comfort Cases filled with personal care items. This is all thanks to the Comfort Cases organization and its volunteers.

Volunteers met at Orangetheory in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday to pack the cases.

Each bag was filled with personal hygiene items like toothpaste and shower gel, as well as books, a blanket, and more.

“Sometimes they come out of homecare with nothing. They don’t have a suitcase, they don’t have a bag,” said Kim Runyon Wilds, the Program Director for Western Regional Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children. “It’s very traumatic to be removed from their homes and from their families, siblings, and friends. So, we want to make that go as easy as possible.”

The owner of Comfort Cases, Rob Scheer, says this cause hits home for him.

“At the age of twelve, I went into the system. I went into the system because of neglect and abuse. And I ended up going into the system, staying there, and aging out,” Scheer said.

He said now his goal and the organization’s goal is to “eliminate the practice of placing children in homes with their belongings stuffed into trash bags,” which is something he remembers experiencing himself.

“We want every child to have their own brand-new pair of pajamas, we want every child to have their own lotion, shampoo, conditioner, and bar of soap, we want every kid to have their own toothbrush,” Scheer said.