More inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Huttonsville Correctional Center

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says 39 inmates at Huttonsville Correctional Center have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Justice says the decision was made to test the entire facility after testing everyone in the block where two inmates had tested positive for the virus. West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) Commissioner Betsy Jividen says the facilities remaining 1,029 inmates were tested Monday. The first inmate to test positive was confirmed May 19 after a part-time employee was confirmed positive for the virus May 18.

“We do expect as these 1,000 plus tests come back, that number is going to rise. We’re on it,” Justice says. “We’re staying right on top of it. We again ran to the fire, and I commend them for doing so.”

No additional staff have tested positive since last week, with the total remaining at eight. Jividen says the DCR hopes to have the remaining results back within the coming days and updates will be available on the WV DHHR website’s correctional facilities tab.

