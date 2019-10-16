CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WOWK) — A third case in the VA death investigations at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia has now been ruled a homicide. A source knowledgeable about details of the investigation has confirmed to WOWK 13 News that a third veteran’s death has been determined to be a homicide, following the exhumation of the body and an autopsy.
However, the surviving family members of this third victim have chosen not to identify him publicly at this point in time. The ruling of a third homicide, in this case, comes the same day that the U.S. House of Representatives convenes its first hearing concerning a Congressional investigation of the VA deaths.
If the stream does not load, click or tap here.
WOWK 13 News has been told that as many as 16 suspicious VA deaths are under investigation. A “person of interest” who used to work at the VA Medical Center, is being investigated, but so far no criminal charges have been filed.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
Related Stories
- 3rd death ruled homicide in Clarksburg VA investigation
- Disturbing new details in Clarksburg VA Hospital deaths
- Congress wants more answers on VA Hospital deaths in Clarksburg
- Federal authorities have person of interest in suspicious deaths at Clarksburg VA Medical Center
- Congressional probe of VA deaths in Clarksburg will wait
- Profiling VA Victims: Felix “Kirk” McDermott
- Veteran identified as 5th suspicious death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center
- U.S. Attorney not giving in to pressure from Senator on VA investigation
- 4th veteran named as potential victim in Clarksburg VA investigation
- Attorney for Clarksburg VA Medical Center victims talks investigation
- New information on VA deaths at Clarksburg Medical Center
- Third family comes forward in VA Hospital death investigation
- More victims hiring attorney in VA hospital death cases
- West Virginia State Lawmakers want answers on VA deaths
- Sen. Manchin tours Clarksburg VA hospital after homicide allegations
- U.S. Attorney issues statement on investigation into deaths at the Clarksburg VA
- Second U.S. Veteran homicide confirmed at Clarksburg VA
- Lawyer: FBI involved in probe of deaths at VA hospital
- Sen. Manchin talks investigation into homicide at VA hospital
- Senator Manchin demands answers after death at Clarksburg VA Center
- Filing against VA Medical Center in Clarksburg claims patient was the victim of homicide