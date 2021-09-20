Update: 3 boys who escape from juvenile center found, one boy still missing

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) Update 5:33 p.m.: According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, three of the four juveniles have been found.

One juvenile is still missing.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Police say to be on the lookout for four juvenile males that escaped from the Robert Shell Juvenile Center in Barboursville.

According to the Barboursville Police Department’s official Facebook page, the boys were last seen around the I-64 area and Big Ben Bowen Highway around 3:30 p.m. All four juveniles were last seen wearing gray sweat pants and maroon shirts.

If you have any information or see any juvenile subjects matching this description, call 911 immediately.

