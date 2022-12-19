FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Four people were injured in a crash between an SUV and a mail carrier van this morning in Fayette County.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s office, the crash happened around 8 a.m. Dec. 19, 2022, near the intersection of US Route 19 and Ames Heights road.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says a Rural Mail Carrier Van was crossing Rt. 19 to turn onto Ames Heights Road when it was struck by a southbound SUV. Deputies say the SUV went off the road and rolled over onto its side.

Fridley says the driver of the mail carrier van was flown to a Charleston hospital and the driver and two passengers in the SUV were taken to a hospital in Beckley. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, according to Fridley.

The Fayetteville and Ansted Fire Departments, Jan Care and General Ambulance services assisted at the scene, the sheriff’s office says.