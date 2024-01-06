CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Five people died in a fire at a Hardy County residence Saturday morning.

According to a WV State Fire Marshal release, a house fire on Woods Edge Road near Mathias was reported to Hardy County 911 around 5 a.m.

While one woman escaped the fire and was transported for treatment, a 28-year-old man along with four children, whose ages range from one to five years old, died. The victims have since been transported to the WV Medical Examiner’s Office.

“The cause of the fire will be ruled undetermined due to the severe amount of damage to the structure,” the release said.

The release also noted that no smoke alarms were found in the debris.