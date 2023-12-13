Editor’s Note: Norwood Elementary in Harrison County underwent an emergency closure at the beginning of the fall 2023 semester. This article has been updated to reflect that information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three elementary schools in West Virginia will be closing after this academic year to merge into other existing schools in Lincoln and Clay counties. A fourth underwent an emergency closure at the beginning of the school year due to structural issues.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education, at its regularly scheduled meeting in Charleston on Dec. 13, 2023, the West Virginia Board of Education voted to close and consolidate H.E. White Elementary and Lizemore Elementary in Clay County, Ranger Pre-K – 5 in Lincoln County and Norwood Elementary in Harrison County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Norwood Elementary underwent an emergency closure just before the start of the 2023-2024 school year, and the school merged into Simpson Elementary, Nutter Fort Primary and Nutter Fort Intermediate. Officials told Nexstar’s WBOY the Harrison County BOE received a structural engineering report in late July and closed the school, deeming the building unsafe for students.

The WVDE says the schools will be consolidated into the following neighboring schools:

Both H.E. White Elementary and Lizemore Elementary will merge into Clay Elementary School

Ranger Pre-K – 5 will merge into Harts Pre-K – 8 and West Hamlin Elementary

According to WVDE officials, the schools will close at the end of this school year, the 2023-2024 academic year.