4 West Virginia health centers to receive federal funding

West Virginia

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
WVDHHR Spends Almost $1 Million for Vacant Office Space for Almost 3 Years
Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Four West Virginia health clinics will receive federal funding aimed at helping residents diagnosed with high blood pressure.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $630,000 in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The funding will help the Cabin Creek Health Center in Kanawha County, Valley Health Care in Randolph County, the Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center in Calhoun County and Roane County Family Health Care.

According to the American Heart Association, people with chronic high blood pressure could face an increased risk of severe complications if they contract COVID-19. Manchin said more than 1 in 3 West Virginia adults have hypertension.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS