4 West Virginia health centers to receive federal funding

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Four West Virginia health clinics will receive federal funding aimed at helping residents diagnosed with high blood pressure.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $630,000 in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The funding will help the Cabin Creek Health Center in Kanawha County, Valley Health Care in Randolph County, the Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center in Calhoun County and Roane County Family Health Care.

According to the American Heart Association, people with chronic high blood pressure could face an increased risk of severe complications if they contract COVID-19. Manchin said more than 1 in 3 West Virginia adults have hypertension.