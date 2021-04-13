4 WV women receive STEM scholarship awards

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) — Four West Virginia women have been selected to receive the Mary Anne Ketelsen STEM Scholarship awards. The awards were given to students seeking to further their education for careers in the oil and gas industry.

Anne Barth, Executive Director of TechConnect West Virginia, said the scholarships went to rising students at both two- and four-year institutions from around the Mountain State.

Scholarship winners include:

Lilly McCracken, of Bridgeport, a student at West Virginia University

Tommi Kenneda, of Princeton, a student at West Virginia University Institute of Technology

Christiana DiPisa, of Oak Hill, a student at West Virginia University Institute of Technology

Nicole Wallace, of Triadelphia, a student at West Virginia Northern Community and Technical College

“We can’t thank entrepreneurs like Mary Anne Ketelsen enough for funding STEM scholarships that will help keep the best and brightest in West Virginia,” said Barth.

Mary Anne Ketelsen, President of Mister Bee Potato Chips in Parkersburg, contributed the scholarship dollars in honor of her mother’s [the late Mary “Mickey” Welch] start in the oil and gas industry.

“Mom was a pioneer in the industry, and she would be very proud of the four scholarship awardees,” said Ketelsen. “I hope the scholarship will encourage each student to excel in their field and go on to do great things for our state and the nation.”

Ketelsen was recognized both as a Distinguished West Virginian by the Governor of West Virginia and a “Wonder Woman” by West Virginia Living magazine in 2020. She is a graduate of both West Virginia University at Parkersburg and Glenville State University.