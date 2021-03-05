44 arrests made in multi-agency sweep in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—This week, a multi-agency law enforcement operation completed dozens of arrests of individuals charged with drug and violent crimes and also individuals with active arrest warrants.

Between March 2 and 4, the Huntington Police Department, Barboursville Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), and the West Virginia Division of Corrections carried out an operation that started with the executing of five narcotics search warrants around the Huntington area.

Dejuana Bass, 45, of Columbus, Ohio was arrested for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after crack cocaine, digital scales and a .380 pistol were retrieved from her residence under one of the narcotics search warrants.

Jonathan Baker, 36, of Macon, Georgia was arrested after he was confirmed to be a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Gregory Bowen, 51, Stevie Farnsworth, 23, and Steven Wolford, 29, all from Huntington, were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was executed at Bowen’s residence. They all face possession with intent to distribute charges after police found suspected crystal methamphetamine and digital scales at the residence.

Xzavier Jackson and Jordan Walker were also arrested after marijuana, digital scales, and more than $4,000 in cash were seized during a warranted search of their residence. They both face possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges.

A second phase of the operation included a city-wide warrant sweep, which resulted in the following 37 arrests:

Daniel McFayden, fugitive from justice

Derek Holland, attempt to commit a felony

Sarah Mullaly, trespassing

William Perry, trespassing

Brian Black, transportation of prohibited items onto the grounds of a jail

Christina Cantrell, drug contraband

Andrea Poe, burglary tools

Travis Robinson, drug contraband

Eric Roach, fugitive from justice

Tyson Davis II, parole violation

Cristin Keesee, grand larceny

John Davis, possession of a controlled substance

John Pumphrey, delivery of a controlled substance

Travis Eplion, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Heather Galloway, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Webster Gillbreath, domestic battery

Jennifer Chapman, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Darrious Branch, strangulation without consent

Dana Hammond, strangulation without consent

Kayla Secrest, burglary

Tina Brown, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Earl Casey, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Terry Branham, warrant

Garri Carey, fugitive from justice

Jason Townson, warrants

Shawn Travis, warrants

Misty Baldwin, warrant

Robert Fetty, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Brentley Bohanen, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Terry Phillips, third-offense shoplifting

James Brown, capias (domestic)

Terry Moody, capias (DVP violation)

Megan Nelson, accessories before and after the fact

Michael Pitts, fugitive from justice

Sarah Matthews, disorderly conduct

Thomas Shaw, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Aubrey Gardner, prohibited person with a firearm