44 arrests made in multi-agency sweep in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—This week, a multi-agency law enforcement operation completed dozens of arrests of individuals charged with drug and violent crimes and also individuals with active arrest warrants.
Between March 2 and 4, the Huntington Police Department, Barboursville Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), and the West Virginia Division of Corrections carried out an operation that started with the executing of five narcotics search warrants around the Huntington area.
Dejuana Bass, 45, of Columbus, Ohio was arrested for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after crack cocaine, digital scales and a .380 pistol were retrieved from her residence under one of the narcotics search warrants.
Jonathan Baker, 36, of Macon, Georgia was arrested after he was confirmed to be a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Gregory Bowen, 51, Stevie Farnsworth, 23, and Steven Wolford, 29, all from Huntington, were arrested after a narcotics search warrant was executed at Bowen’s residence. They all face possession with intent to distribute charges after police found suspected crystal methamphetamine and digital scales at the residence.
Xzavier Jackson and Jordan Walker were also arrested after marijuana, digital scales, and more than $4,000 in cash were seized during a warranted search of their residence. They both face possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance charges.
A second phase of the operation included a city-wide warrant sweep, which resulted in the following 37 arrests:
Daniel McFayden, fugitive from justice
Derek Holland, attempt to commit a felony
Sarah Mullaly, trespassing
William Perry, trespassing
Brian Black, transportation of prohibited items onto the grounds of a jail
Christina Cantrell, drug contraband
Andrea Poe, burglary tools
Travis Robinson, drug contraband
Eric Roach, fugitive from justice
Tyson Davis II, parole violation
Cristin Keesee, grand larceny
John Davis, possession of a controlled substance
John Pumphrey, delivery of a controlled substance
Travis Eplion, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
Heather Galloway, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
Webster Gillbreath, domestic battery
Jennifer Chapman, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
Darrious Branch, strangulation without consent
Dana Hammond, strangulation without consent
Kayla Secrest, burglary
Tina Brown, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
Earl Casey, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
Terry Branham, warrant
Garri Carey, fugitive from justice
Jason Townson, warrants
Shawn Travis, warrants
Misty Baldwin, warrant
Robert Fetty, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
Brentley Bohanen, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
Terry Phillips, third-offense shoplifting
James Brown, capias (domestic)
Terry Moody, capias (DVP violation)
Megan Nelson, accessories before and after the fact
Michael Pitts, fugitive from justice
Sarah Matthews, disorderly conduct
Thomas Shaw, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
Aubrey Gardner, prohibited person with a firearm
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.