CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Principals, counselors and staff members from 45 high schools across the Mountain State were recognized this October for their efforts to help students prepare for higher education.
The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and the Council for Community and Technical Education present the “Champion of College Access and Success” each year to schools who help students prepare for post-secondary education through three college-planning milestone events over the course of the school year. These include a College Application and Exploration Week, a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Completion Campaign and a College Decision Day initiative.
“The Champion for College Access and Success award is a chance to recognize schools and administrators that go above and beyond to help students receive all the necessary tools and information to be successful after high school,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, WV Chancellor for Higher Education. “As the professional landscape in West Virginia and across the nation changes, it is vital that students have some form of post-secondary education or training. The schools recognized today are exemplary in their efforts to create a college-going culture.”
The schools that are receiving the Champion recognition include:
- Buffalo High School
- Chapmanville Regional High School
- Cross Lanes Christian School
- Doddridge County High School
- Fairmont Senior High School
- George Washington High School
- Hampshire High School
- Hannan Junior/Senior High School
- Hedgesville High School
- Hundred High School
- Hurricane High School
- Keyser High School
- Lewis County High School
- Liberty High School (Raleigh)
- Logan Senior High School
- Magnolia High School
- Mingo Central Comprehensive High School
- Montcalm High School
- Morgantown High School
- Nicholas County High School
- Paw Paw High School
- Philip Barbour High School
- PikeView High School
- Poca High School
- Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School
- Preston High School
- Ripley High School
- River View High School
- Scott High School
- Shady Spring High School
- Sissonville High School
- Spring Valley High School
- Summers County High School
- Teays Valley Christian School
- Tug Valley High School
- Tyler Consolidated High School
- University High School
- Valley High School
- Van Junior/Senior High School
- Wahama Junior/Senior High School
- Wayne High School
- Webster County High School
- Winfield High School
- Wirt County High School
- Wyoming East High School
The ceremony took place during this year’s West Virginia Board of Governors Summit with representatives from higher education institutions across the state along with community and business leaders, according to the WVHEPC. Officials say attendees at the summit had the opportunity to discuss the challenges that face post-secondary attainment and brainstorm solutions to help increase college access and readiness for West Virginia students.