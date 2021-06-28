4th of July 2021 firework shows in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY/WOWK) –The 4th of July is right around the corner, and celebrations are being planned all across the Tri-State area. For many communities, this will be the first big event planned since the start of the pandemic. Here are the fireworks displays around the Mountain State, including Charleston, Huntington, Ashland, and more cities and towns in the West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky Tri-State area.

Here’s a list of where you can watch the fireworks shows in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky:

July 1

Shinnston

Date: July 1

Place: Ferguson Memorial Park

Time: Dark

July 2

Clarksburg

Date: July 2

Place: Clarksburg AMP

Time: After WSO concert (Concert starts at 8 p.m.)

Buckhannon

Date: July 2

Place: Jawbone Park

Time: 9:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Rivesville

Date: July 2

Time: Along the river

Place: 10:00 p.m.

Triadelphia

Date: July 2

Place: The Highlands

Time Dusk

Huntington

Date: July 2

Place: 3rd Avenue

Time: Music starts at 7:00 p.m., fireworks following after

July 3

Fairview

Date: July 3

Time: Fairview Park

Place: 10:00 p.m.

Elkins

Date: July 3

Place: Rotary Amphitheater

Time: Dark

Grafton

Date: July 3

Place: Visible anywhere you can see the cell tower in Taylor County

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Weston

Date: July 3

Place: Robert L. Bland Middle School

Time: 10:15 p.m.

Salem

Date: July 3

Place: Depot Stage (Downtown)

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Burnsville

Date: July 3

Place: Burnsville Dam

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Snowshoe

Date: July 3

Place: Snowshoe Resort

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Oglebay

Date: July 3

Place: Schenk Lake

Time: Dusk

Alderson

Date: July 3

Place: Alderson Memorial Football Field

Time: 9:45 p.m.

Beckley

Date: July 3

Place: Linda K. Epling Stadium

Time: Dusk

Hurricane

Date: July 3

Place: Water Tank Hill

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Gallipolis / Point Pleasant

Date: July 3

Place: Robin Fowller State Farm Stage

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Genoa

Date: July 3

Place: Rustic Ravines

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Culloden

Date: July 3

Place: Red Oak Dr.

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Welch

Date: July 3

Place: Linkous Park

Time: After parade (Parade begins at 7 p.m.)

Jackson, OH

Date: July 3

Place: Stockroom 601 – 601 East Main St, Jackson, OH

Time: 6:00 p.m.

South Williamson, KY

Date: July 3

Place: South Side Mall, 275 Southside Mall Rd, South Williamson KY

Time: Thunder in the Valley and Freedom Fest starts at 11:00 a.m. and ends at 11:00 p.m.

Inez, KY

Date: July 3

Place: Inez, KY

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Ashland, KY/Huntington, WV

Date: July 3

Place: Ashland / Huntington WEST KOA Holiday, 80 KOA Lane, Argillite, KY

Time: After dark

South Shore, KY

Date: July 3

Place: South Shore First Church of God and Bibles & Barbells 187 Main St, South Shore, KY

Time: 11:30 p.m.

Ashland, KY

Date: July 3-4

Place: 2696 Addington Road, Ashland, KY 41102

Time: After dark

July 4

Fairmont

Date: July 4

Palatine Park

Time: 7:00 – 10:30 p.m.

Monongh

Date: July 4

Place: Downtown Monongh

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Roanoke

Date: July 4

Place: Stonewall Resort

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Morgantown

Date: July 4

Place: Hazel Ruby McQuain Park

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Wheeling

Date: July 4

Place: Heritage Port

Time: Dusk

Moundsville

Date: July 4

Place: Marshall County Fairgrounds

Time: Dusk

Wellsburg

Date: July 4

Place: Betty Carr Recreation Site

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Weirton

Date: July 4

Place: Municipal Plaza

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Cameron

Date: July 4

Place: Cameron VFD

Time: Dusk

Charleston

Date: July 4

Place: MacCorkle Avenue

Time: 9:45 p.m.

Lavalette

Date: July 4

Place: Lavalette VFD

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Alderson

Date: July 4

Place: Alderson Memorial Football Field

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Princeton

Date: July 4

Place: Hunnicutt Stadium

Time: Dusk

Wurtland, KY

Date: July 4

Place: 3361 KY-503

Time: 7:00

Lavalette, WV

Date: July 4

Place: Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department, 4502 WV-152, Lavalette, WV

Time: 10:00 p.m.

If you would like to add a show happening in your community, please submit the time and place below.