4th of July 2021 firework shows in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY/WOWK) –The 4th of July is right around the corner, and celebrations are being planned all across the Tri-State area. For many communities, this will be the first big event planned since the start of the pandemic. Here are the fireworks displays around the Mountain State, including Charleston, Huntington, Ashland, and more cities and towns in the West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky Tri-State area.
Here’s a list of where you can watch the fireworks shows in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky:
July 1
Shinnston
- Date: July 1
- Place: Ferguson Memorial Park
- Time: Dark
July 2
Clarksburg
- Date: July 2
- Place: Clarksburg AMP
- Time: After WSO concert (Concert starts at 8 p.m.)
Buckhannon
- Date: July 2
- Place: Jawbone Park
- Time: 9:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Rivesville
- Date: July 2
- Time: Along the river
- Place: 10:00 p.m.
Triadelphia
- Date: July 2
- Place: The Highlands
- Time Dusk
Huntington
- Date: July 2
- Place: 3rd Avenue
- Time: Music starts at 7:00 p.m., fireworks following after
July 3
Fairview
- Date: July 3
- Time: Fairview Park
- Place: 10:00 p.m.
Elkins
- Date: July 3
- Place: Rotary Amphitheater
- Time: Dark
Grafton
- Date: July 3
- Place: Visible anywhere you can see the cell tower in Taylor County
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
Weston
- Date: July 3
- Place: Robert L. Bland Middle School
- Time: 10:15 p.m.
Salem
- Date: July 3
- Place: Depot Stage (Downtown)
- Time: 9:30 p.m.
Burnsville
- Date: July 3
- Place: Burnsville Dam
- Time: 9:00 p.m.
Snowshoe
- Date: July 3
- Place: Snowshoe Resort
- Time: 9:00 p.m.
Oglebay
- Date: July 3
- Place: Schenk Lake
- Time: Dusk
Alderson
- Date: July 3
- Place: Alderson Memorial Football Field
- Time: 9:45 p.m.
Beckley
- Date: July 3
- Place: Linda K. Epling Stadium
- Time: Dusk
Hurricane
- Date: July 3
- Place: Water Tank Hill
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
Gallipolis / Point Pleasant
- Date: July 3
- Place: Robin Fowller State Farm Stage
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
Genoa
- Date: July 3
- Place: Rustic Ravines
- Time: 3:00 p.m.
Culloden
- Date: July 3
- Place: Red Oak Dr.
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
Welch
- Date: July 3
- Place: Linkous Park
- Time: After parade (Parade begins at 7 p.m.)
Jackson, OH
- Date: July 3
- Place: Stockroom 601 – 601 East Main St, Jackson, OH
- Time: 6:00 p.m.
South Williamson, KY
- Date: July 3
- Place: South Side Mall, 275 Southside Mall Rd, South Williamson KY
- Time: Thunder in the Valley and Freedom Fest starts at 11:00 a.m. and ends at 11:00 p.m.
Inez, KY
- Date: July 3
- Place: Inez, KY
- Time: 6:00 p.m.
Ashland, KY/Huntington, WV
- Date: July 3
- Place: Ashland / Huntington WEST KOA Holiday, 80 KOA Lane, Argillite, KY
- Time: After dark
South Shore, KY
- Date: July 3
- Place: South Shore First Church of God and Bibles & Barbells 187 Main St, South Shore, KY
- Time: 11:30 p.m.
Ashland, KY
- Date: July 3-4
- Place: 2696 Addington Road, Ashland, KY 41102
- Time: After dark
July 4
Fairmont
- Date: July 4
- Palatine Park
- Time: 7:00 – 10:30 p.m.
Monongh
- Date: July 4
- Place: Downtown Monongh
- Time: 9:30 p.m.
Roanoke
- Date: July 4
- Place: Stonewall Resort
- Time: 9:30 p.m.
Morgantown
- Date: July 4
- Place: Hazel Ruby McQuain Park
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
Wheeling
- Date: July 4
- Place: Heritage Port
- Time: Dusk
Moundsville
- Date: July 4
- Place: Marshall County Fairgrounds
- Time: Dusk
Wellsburg
- Date: July 4
- Place: Betty Carr Recreation Site
- Time: 9:00 p.m.
Weirton
- Date: July 4
- Place: Municipal Plaza
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
Cameron
- Date: July 4
- Place: Cameron VFD
- Time: Dusk
Charleston
- Date: July 4
- Place: MacCorkle Avenue
- Time: 9:45 p.m.
Lavalette
- Date: July 4
- Place: Lavalette VFD
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
Alderson
- Date: July 4
- Place: Alderson Memorial Football Field
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
Princeton
- Date: July 4
- Place: Hunnicutt Stadium
- Time: Dusk
Wurtland, KY
- Date: July 4
- Place: 3361 KY-503
- Time: 7:00
Lavalette, WV
- Date: July 4
- Place: Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department, 4502 WV-152, Lavalette, WV
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
