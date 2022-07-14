MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) — Five men, all from out of state, are facing charges after a drug bust in Morgantown Wednesday.

On July 13, members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment on Van Voohis Road in Morgantown to locate evidence to support an investigation,” according to a criminal complaint.

The warrant alleged that Tyleal Fitzgerald, 27, of Baltimore, Maryland; and Caleb Dauphine, 25, of Fredricksburg, Virginia, “conspire[d] to possess and sell fentanyl and other controlled substance” with other individuals from that location in Morgantown, task force members said.

In the search, task force members located Fitzgerald and Dauphine, as well as Davonte Horton, 20, and Malik Owens, 19, both of Baltimore, Maryland; and Joeshawn Davis, 32, of Akron, Ohio, and detained inside the apartment, according to the complaint.

While inside the apartment, task force members noted it “was not furnished with typical furniture, and the only table in the apartment contained items used to weigh and package controlled substances for retail distribution,” task force members said.

The search yielded 14 bags of “bulk packaged powder substances” which field-tested positive as fentanyl, one bag of “bulk packaged cocaine base,” as well as two bags of “bulk packaged methamphetamine,” according to the complaint.

Caleb Dauphine

Davonte Horton

Joeshawn Davis

Malik Owens

Tyleal Fitzgerald

A records search of Fitzgerald and Davis showed they are “active fugitives from justice” out of other states, task force members said.

Fitzgerald, Dauphine, Davis, Owens and Horton have been charged with conspiracy and three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $105,000.