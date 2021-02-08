5 little puppies discorded on highway – you can adopt them!

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Deputies in Boone County had some extra passengers in their vehicle this afternoon and they could use your help!

According to a release, they were returning from Southwestern Regional Jail when they spotted five little puppies that has been discarded along US-119 near Lee Miller Road in the northbound lanes a few miles east of Chapmanville.

Anyone with information on who abandoned the puppies is asked to contact deputies. The Danville Animal Clinic and Boone Animal Rescue Coalition took the animals and folks wishing to adopt can reach out to either agency for information on how to do so!