5 vehicles damaged in Kanawha County fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – No injuries were reported after a fire in eastern Kanawha County that damaged five vehicles.

According to dispatchers and the Malden Volunteer Fire Department, the fire took place around 4:45 p.m. at the Mountain Auto on Spring Fork Drive off of Campbell’s Creek Drive in eastern Kanawha County.

Five vehicles were damaged as a result of the blaze. No injuries were reported.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

The Malden and Rand Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.